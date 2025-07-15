Borth Community Council has written to the headmaster of the village school to congratulate the staff, pupils, parents, governors and wider community on their achievements during a difficult and uncertain year.
In the letter to Hefin Jones, council members said there were delighted to hear pupil numbers at Ysgol Craig yr Wylfa have increased from 24 to 30, despite the threat of closure, which hung over the school between February and December 2024.
“The strength of the community campaign to save Craig yr Wylfa and three other Ceredigion schools during this time was impressive, and there was a collective sigh of relief when it was announced closure plans had been put on hold,” they added.
As well as the encouraging increase in pupils, the council welcomed the news that a Cylch Ti a Fi has been set up in the school where babies and toddlers up to two years old can enjoy playing and learning in a Welsh language environment. This development, they say, will hopefully provide another feeder route into the school.
The letter also highlights other successes during this school year, including the annual Christmas concert which drew an audience of over 100 people to the community hall, the return of the school Eisteddfod with pupils of all ages taking part in singing, recitation and homework activities, and the consolidation of the innovative Ysgol y Goedwig, which gives children a chance to learn in the open air, surrounded by nature.
There was praise too for pupils from Years 3 and 4 who made a wonderful film of a school trip to the moon for the annual Trwy’r Lens film festival and for the children who competed with such enthusiasm and energy in the area sports competition.
The council’s letter mentions the importance of the school to village life, further underlined this year by the ongoing engagement with the local community, stating: “The exhibition at Borth Community Hub during this year’s Borth Ffest, for example, was a fantastic showcase for the intergenerational programme which saw pupils work together with the Hub’s Dementia Friendly Group on a range of art and craft pieces.
“Such projects not only enrich the curriculum’s learning and teaching experiences but also help to create thriving, empowered and connected communities.
“Finally we would like to take this opportunity to thank you personally for your leadership as you step down from your role as head and depart for pastures new.
“You have made a valuable contribution to the Craig yr Wylfa community and we wish you well in your new role. We look forward to welcoming your successor, Greg Vearey-Roberts, as he prepare to take over the reins of both Y Borth and Tal-y-bont schools.”
In its last Estyn inspection report, the school was described as providing “a caring and inclusive community, in which staff and leaders place a high priority on developing pupils’ wellbeing. As a result, pupils behave well, show enthusiasm towards their learning and take their roles and responsibilities seriously.”
