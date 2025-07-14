ONE of the UK's main CAT dealers has donated 15 iPads to Llwyn yr Eos school in Penparcau.
The school was one of six across the UK to receive 100 iPads that have been refurbished.
Finning UK donated the devices, which while no longer compliant for internal use at the company, have been given a second life, being wiped, reset and ready for student use.
The scheme was set up by Finning employee Richard Smith and a member of staff visited each of the schools to deliver the new hardware.
Finning says: "The initiative not only supports digital learning in schools but also reflects Finning's commitment to sustainability and community engagement."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.