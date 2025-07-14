Barmouth RNLI was called at 5.40pm on 13 July to reports of two children in difficulty to the north end of the prom.
HM Coastguard discovered the children were safe out of the water and with their parents, but the RNLI proceeded to complete a welfare check on the casualties. Arriving on scene they saw a commotion and went to investigate. They discovered a male supporting the head of a female in the water who appeared to be unresponsive but not unconscious.
Two crew members entered the water and carried the casualty onto the beach. Barmouth Coastguard and the police arrived, and the casualty was transferred into their care.
After checking the children hadn’t swallowed any water, the crew stood down.
