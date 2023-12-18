A brave team of swimmers took on an icy eight-degree dip to raise money for Gaza-Israel medical aid.
The 13 swimmers clad in Christmas hats and swimsuits ran straight into the Irish Sea on Friday, December 15 raising funds for the efforts of the British Red Cross in Gaza and Israel.
After their daring dip the team held the sign 'love, swim, peace' while still clad in wetsuits.
Ruth Jennison, one of the swimmers, said: "It was bracing but good to know we were making some small effort for peace, not war."
The group, known for being BADASS (or Borth and District Amateur Sea Swimmers) are still tallying the money raised from their feat.
They have requested any other supporters to donate funds directly to the British Red Cross, the impartial humanitarian organisation that provides emergency responders to warzones across the world.
This isn't the BADASS group's first daring dip for a good cause, however.
A year ago the team stripped off Calendar Girl style and sold 2023 calendars to raise money to buy a defibrillator for the RNLI station in Borth.