Every Friday, as part of the Ceredigion Actif Walking for Wellbeing Scheme, Borth Community Hub volunteers lead guided walks around Borth and now was delighted to present their steadfast volunteers with achievement certificates.
The Walking for Wellbeing walks started up as a way for people to keep up their health and fitness levels during the pandemic, but also as a means to promote socialising and to kick those isolation blues into touch.
The walks take place in and around Borth and are manageable, along the flat and are between half an hour and an hour.
Walkers meet up every Friday at 10.30am outside the Borth Community (Uppingham) Hall just off the High Street.
Every week the walks end up at the hub’s ‘pay-as-you-feel’ community café for a cuppa and a slice of homemade cake.
None of this would be possible without the amazing volunteers who turn up, rain or shine, to guide the walks. Over the last calendar year the volunteers have clocked up almost 1,000 hours between them!
The hub’s sincere thanks go to: Jackie Lawrence, 123 hours; Rona Dalton Thomson, 101 hours; Linda Crawford, 51 hours; Sue Thomas, 351 hours; and Ianto Thomas, 346 hours.
Walk leaders Sue and Ianto also compile the walking route information for the hub’s Pedometer Challenge every week.
In addition to guiding the walks, walk leader Jackie has also volunteered hours to complete her lowland walk leader training.
The Borth Walking for Wellbeing group was set up back in October 2021 and the group have hardly missed their weekly Friday walk ever since. They even stepped out on Christmas Eve and went carol singing as they walked around Borth!
The hub’s thanks go to Ceredigion Actif’s Steven Jones for presenting the volunteer certificates.
If you think you might like to volunteer at Borth Community Hub, contact Lisa at [email protected] or by phone on 07396 534569.
