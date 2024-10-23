Borth’s Walking for Wellbeing group has marked its third anniversary.
On Friday, 11 October, members of the group marked the anniversary with a celebration at the community hub.
The event was a resounding success, with attendees enjoying cake, lively conversations, and even a quick dance to mark the occasion.
Since it first started, Walking for Wellbeing has provided an opportunity for community members to enjoy fresh air, gentle exercise, and social connection, with weekly walks starting at Borth Community Hall.
Led by a team of dedicated and friendly volunteers, the group has completed a remarkable 153 walks over the past three years.
The event offered a chance to thank the volunteer walk leaders whose encouragement and support has been instrumental in the group's success. Special appreciation also goes to all the walkers who have participated, making each Friday morning a time of connection and fun.
Those interested in becoming a walk leader and joining this vibrant community initiative are encouraged to get in touch by emailing [email protected]. “Whether you're looking to give back or simply enjoy a great way to meet people, we'd love to have you on board!” said Helen Williams from the hub.