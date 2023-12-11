Borth WI members have been celebrated 100 years of the group.
They invited members past and present to join them for coffee and cake and a film at Libanus.
Then on Sunday, 26 November a BBQ and refreshments was held for residents of Borth with a photoshoot at Borth RNLI to finish celebrations.
WI members at Borth Lifeboat Station (Picture supplied)
Borth WI meet in the community hall on the first Wednesday of the month at 2pm. New members are very welcome. Contact president Lorraine Moore for any more information.
