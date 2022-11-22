Newcomers to Borth might wonder if Armageddon is nigh. I would respectfully point out there are inaccuracies in your report, attributable to Borth residents, who I understand are a small group led by some Borth councillors, as reflected in Borth Community Council minutes, and James Davies, who has a track record of criticising Ceredigion County Council and especially the Borth coastal defence scheme on many occasions.