A New Quay councillor’s plans for a chip shop in a nearby village has been withdrawn after local objections.
In an application before Ceredigion County Council planners, Cabinet Member for Partnerships, Housing, Legal and Governance and Public Protection Cllr Matthew Vaux sought permission for replacement shops, including a new chip shop, on the ground floor, together with a first-floor residential flat at Parc Y Pant Produce Shop, Cross Inn, near New Quay.
The Parc Y Pant site was previously an old produce shop, which has since been demolished after Cllr Vaux was granted a 2023 permission for a change of use of the site to a replacement shop and a first floor two-bedroom open market flat.
At the time of that application, granted by the council’s planning committee, Cllr Vaux had stressed the need for local housing, saying Ceredigion had seen the largest percent decrease in the number of children living in it of any authority in Wales.
The latest application included the addition of a fast-food outlet on the ground floor, open to a late as 10pm; Cllr Vaux already having a chip shop in nearby New Quay called the Captains Rendezvous.
Local community council Llanllwchaearn supported the scheme on economic grounds and the need for local housing.
One objector to the latest scheme said it would lead to increased roadside parking, “leading to traffic chaos and possible accidents,” and the area being a residential one where “we do not wish to constantly smell hot fat and frying food”.
Objectors have said there are currently two businesses providing takeaway food in the village, with many more facilities in New Quay.
Cllr Vaux confirmed the agent for the scheme would be formally withdrawing the chip shop application, leaving him with the fall-back position of the previously granted replacement shop and flat.
