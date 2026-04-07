An Aberystwyth pub has been crowned the best in the region by Ceredigion members of CAMRA.
The Bae Ceredigion branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) visited the Bottle & Barrel in Aberystwyth to present the award.
The quality of the real ale is the most important single factor in the pub of the year award. The other criteria considered by CAMRA members when selecting the winner include how well beer is promoted, the role a pub plays in its local community, the atmosphere, décor and service.
"The Bottle & Barrel is a thoroughly deserved winner of our pub of the year award,” said Bae Ceredigion CAMRA chair John Gale who presented the award to owner Zac Marsden and bar manager Paddy Dixon.
“The bar has been a constant entry in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide for several years and it is a popular place for CAMRA members and the wider public. The extensive offer of cask and quality keg beers is constantly changing and provides an excellent opportunity for beer lovers to sample different styles from breweries near and far. The beers are served by a knowledgeable team and can be enjoyed in the comfortable, contemporary surroundings.”
Zac Marsden opened the Bottle & Barrel in Cambrian Place, Aberystwyth in May 2019. The cask and keg beer range has increased since then, and the onsite bottle shop sells a huge range of beer and cider to drink on the premises or take away. The Bottle & Barrel also plays a key role in Aberystwyth’s summer beer festival.
“I’d like to thank John and everyone at the local branch of CAMRA, our wonderful customers and amazing staff,” said Zac Marsden.
The Bottle & Barrel will now go up against the winning pubs from Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire in the competition to find the CAMRA West Wales pub of the year.
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