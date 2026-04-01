A man accused of burglary and criminal damage in Aberystwyth will stand trial later this year.
Paul Milford, of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 March.
The 55-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of burglary by entering a property on Upper Portland Street in Aberystwyth and stealing pregablin medication on 19 March this year.
Milford also denied a charge of criminal damage by damaging a door in Aberystwyth on the same day.
Milford is due to stand trial on the charges at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 21 May.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that trial date.
Conditions include reporting to Aberystwyth Police Station two days a week.
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