David will be at the helm of the society’s regular orchestra, Sinfonia Cambrensis. This brings together outstanding players from near and far - many from Britain’s leading orchestras, with a regular membership always happy to be part of what they know will be something special. This concert, in particular, gives them plenty of scope to display their talents in music by virtuoso masters of orchestral writing, including William Walton, whose genius for this is nowhere more evident than in his film scores. His music for Laurence Olivier’s film of Shakespeare’s ‘Henry V’ is superb - a classic. A set of sequences from the score - which also includes choir at key moments- opens the concert in great style.