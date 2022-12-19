WATER bottle stations set up in Llandysul and Newcastle Emlyn by Welsh Water in response to a continued loss of water supply in Aberaeron, Lampeter and surrounding areas have completely run out and will not be restocked until this evening.
Welsh Water said that 30,000 bottles of water had been given out at the two sites at Church Street Car Park in Llandysul and Mart Car Park in Newcastle Emlyn, but due to the “extremely high demand for bottled water”, the company apologised and said that “these stations are now closed and will reopen after being replenished this evening [Monday].”
The bottle stations were set up in response to burst pipes which left swathes of the south of the county without water yesterday into today, closing eight schools.
Ceredigion County Council is currently organising logistics to establish other water stations, and homes with water in Aberaeron are filling bottles for those in need.
In its latest update at 2.30pm, Welsh Water could not provide a timescale for when water would return as it attempts to raise mains water levels by bringing in tankers.
“We are aware of operational issues affecting Pencader, Lampeter, Llandysul, Aberaeron & surrounding areas of West Wales which is affecting the supply to our customers in this area,” the company said.
“We will continue to work through the day to restore supplies as soon as possible.”
As Dwr Cymru workmen tried to restore supply in large areas of the south of the county on Monday, those in the north of the county and areas around Cardigan reported very low pressure.
Some areas have been without water since Saturday after a pipe from the dam which supplies water to the south of the county burst.
Ysgol Ciliau Parc, Ysgol Llangwyryfon, Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi, Ysgol Dihewyd, Ysgol Talgarreg, Ysgol Llannon, Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron, Ysgol Bro Teifi, and Canolfan Aeron, Ceredigion Pupil Referral Unit are all closed today (Monday, 19 December), along with Aberaeron Leisure Centre, and all day centres in the mid and south of the county.