Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice and Chief Whip, Jane Hutt MS visited Ysgol Bro Pedr, Lampeter to learn more about Ceredigion’s Period Dignity Scheme.
The scheme, which is led by a dedicated sub-group of young people from Ceredigion Youth Council, aims to promote period dignity and tackle period poverty through its use of Welsh Government’s Period Dignity Grant.
The visit was an opportunity for the Cabinet Secretary to hear from Youth Council representatives Casey Harkess (Ysgol Bro Pedr), Lleucu Nest (Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig) and Kiani Francis (Ysgol Penglais) about the importance of period dignity, their local priorities and the provision available in Ceredigion.
Kiani Francis, Youth Parliament Member for Ceredigion at Senedd Ieuenctid Cymru, said: “This visit was a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase the provision of Period Dignity that is available in Ceredigion.
“It’s important that people are supported to have good menstrual health, so that no one is disadvantaged because of their periods.
“Ceredigion’s Period Dignity Sub-Group leads on all kinds of initiatives, initiated by young people, addressing issues which young people across the county feel are important when it comes to tackling period poverty and promoting period dignity.
“We had the opportunity to talk about our recent initiatives such as creating ‘Period Positive’ guidance for Ceredigion schools, ensuring a provision of spare clothes in all secondary schools and developing training and awareness sessions for professionals, young people and parents/carers.
“It was an opportunity to further highlight the importance of this scheme to us all in Ceredigion.”
Councillor Wyn Thomas, Ceredigion's Cabinet Member for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills, said: “We’re very proud of the work that has been achieved and continues to be achieved by young people as part of Ceredigion’s Period Dignity Sub-Group.
“It was great to be able to show how Ceredigion is leading the way.”
