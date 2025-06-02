The Wellbeing Minister has championed Ceredigion-based smart technologies that are helping to keep people in their homes for longer.
The Welsh Government Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing said smart home technology plays a “crucial role” in supporting older adults to stay in their own homes after visiting Ceredigion facilities that are creating and offering local access to new tech.
On 2 June the Minister Sarah Murphy visited Aberystwyth University’s new SMART Home Lab - a fully functioning, purpose-built bungalow which the university uses to co-create home adaptation technologies to support independent living.
One technology tested at the lab comes from the project Supporting Care Circles - it uses sensors installed in the home to connect carers, family members and healthcare professionals to a loved one’s home via an online dashboard.
The technology can detect what room the person is in, what appliances have been used or left on, the temperature of different rooms, and if things such as cupboards, fridges or blinds have been left open.
Visiting the facility, MS Murphy said: “Smart home technology will play a crucial role in improving quality of life and independence for older adults while supporting our dedicated health and social care workforce.
“Helping people to remain at home for longer, with the right support, will provide a massive benefit in avoiding unnecessary hospital admissions and delayed discharge from care.
“It has been fascinating to learn about the latest technology, to support people to manage their health, maintain their independence and improve their quality of life.”
Dr Patricia Shaw, who runs the Lab, said the facility provides a space for key players in the “social care ecosystem”, including health and social care professionals, private care providers, unpaid carers and the elderly, to collaboratively explore new solutions.
She added that the Lab also “gives the university a space to co-create technologies and evaluate how they work in a real-life context”.
The Minister also visited Penmorfa Centre for Independent Living in Aberaeron, a Ceredigion County Council-run showroom for residents to test out new technology that could support them in their homes.
Open in May 2024, the centre brings together new technologies for viewing and testing with support and advice for things including mobility, visual impairment, housing adaptation, fire safety awareness, carers and cared-for support.
It allows residents to explore and try tech such as vibrating or flashing fire alarms, voice-activated devices and smart speakers such as Amazon’s Alexa, devices that remind people to take their medication, as well as offering support to allow people to connect remotely with their GP’s for check-ups.
Councillor Allun Williams, Ceredigion Council’s Cabinet Member for Through Age Wellbeing, said: “Ensuring our community can live independently at home is of paramount importance.
“Since opening its doors, the Penmorfa Centre for Independent Living has welcomed more than 1,200 visitors.
“It’s fantastic to see such a wide range of solutions all under one roof. We invite everyone to visit and explore the wealth of resources available at the Centre.”
The Penmorfa Centre is open Mon-Fri 10.30-3.30pm.
