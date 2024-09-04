Botwnnog homes should be for Welsh speakers, says local council
Botwnnog Community Council want new homes there to be limited to Welsh speakers.
Gwynedd Council has received an application to build 18 affordable homes on grazing land adjoining Cae Capel.
The application has attracted “strong” local objections, with
Botwnnog Community Council members stating they feel there is “no local need” for the homes, there are only four names on a housing list, the plans constitute an “over development” and there are fears they could go to non-Welsh speakers.
They say it would also add pressure to schools, sewage systems and have an impact on already “overwhelmed” local health services as well as being “contrary to the will” of local residents.
A planning report says: “The applicant states that the proposed houses would be for local people, and therefore, it would be likely that the residents would be Welsh speakers. Unfortunately, this does not follow.
“We know there is a high demand in the area for second homes and short-term accommodation and the power of the tourist trade has led to a substantial influx of non-Welsh speakers to the area for decades.
“This has led to a major decline in the percentage of Welsh speakers in nearby communities: this degenerative force does not recognise boundaries.”
The community council also queried the definition of ‘local’.
“Is it Botwnnog? Is it Dwyfor? Is it Gwynedd? Is it North Wales? Is it for someone who has always lived in Llŷn, or someone who has moved here two or three years ago, or even a decade or longer, but has not made an effort to learn Welsh, the language of the community?
“It would be great if the availability of the proposed houses could be limited to Welsh speakers only.
“As we know, it only takes the presence of a few non-Welsh speaking people to turn the community’s language of communication from Welsh to English.”
The applicants stated objections regarding lack of need were not based on fact but “flew in the face of professional advice and evidence”, adding “the key issue is missed, which is that the proposal would provide affordable housing to meet evidenced local needs”.
Concern that the community was expected to integrate non-speakers was also a “misrepresentation of our argument” they stated.
“Instead, what is suggested is that local institutions and the
level of speakers in the community would be helpful in integrating any non-speakers who may be resident in the scheme (if approved).”
The matter will come before the council’s planning meeting on Monday, 9 September.
The proposal, which includes new access off B4413 and would see a mix of four two-bedroom bungalows with affordable social rent for people over 55.
Six, two-bedroom dormer bungalows, would provide social rent housing and intermediate rent housing, and three-bedroom dormer bungalows were for social rent housing, intermediate rent and intermediate rent with an option to buy.