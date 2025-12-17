A development to tackle a shortage of nursing and residential care beds in Pen Llŷn has been welcomed.
It forms part of plans to develop Penrhos Polish Village, just outside Pwllheli.
The scheme has moved a step closer, after Gwynedd Council’s Cabinet discussed the next stage in acquiring a £16.4million investment from the Welsh Government.
The council, in collaboration with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB), want to develop the major scheme, providing much-needed essential nursing and residential care for residents of Llŷn and Eifionydd, but also contributing to the local economy and jobs.
Members welcomed the scheme during Cabinet on 16 December,.
The home on the site of the Penrhos Polish Village, will provide 32 residential dementia beds and 24 nursing beds.
Eight of them will be nursing dementia beds, including full en-suite provision and dementia-friendly features.
Llanbedrog with Mynytho councillor Angela Russell said: “It’s exciting news that plans for a nursing and residential care home at the Penrhos site are a step closer. It means a lot to me that the council is working with our local partners on this project.
“We know how difficult it is for families when there are no care beds here in Pen Llŷn – people have to move away from their homes and community when they are at their most vulnerable.
“That’s why this project is so important – it will ensure care can be provided through the medium of Welsh locally. Funding from Welsh Government will mean we can build a future where people receive high quality care in their local area.”
With the cabinet’s approval of the outline business case it will be possible to secure over £16million of Welsh Government funding from the Health and Social Care Integration and Rebalancing Capital Fund (IRCF) to create a public sector partnership development at the Penrhos site, in partnership with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB).
This will allow council officers to proceed with the application to the Welsh Government and to submit a formal planning application during spring 2026, with a view to starting construction during 2027.
The hope is that the home will be finished and ready to welcome the first residents in 2029.
Councillor Dilwyn Morgan, Cabinet member with responsibility for the adults, health and well-being department, said: “I am delighted the council is able to work with our partners in the health and housing sectors on this ambitious project.
“There is a significant shortage of beds in nursing homes across the county, and the situation is even more serious in the Llŷn area where there is currently no public provision.
“Too many people have to move away from their families and community when they are at their most vulnerable – the grant funding from the Welsh Government will directly contribute to creating a more resilient care system, ensuring access to care services through the medium of Welsh in their own communities.
“This development will provide a major economic boost to the area, as we are investing in the construction process and there will be long-term opportunities within the care sector.”
