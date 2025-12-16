A Gwynedd man has been jailed for his part in supplying drugs in the county.
North Wales Police said 34-year-old William Stephen Osu had been jailed for five-and-a-half-years and banned from entering Bangor for 10 years.
A police spokesperson said that a “joint operation between North Wales Police and Merseyside Police has resulted in an adult male from Bangor handed a 5 1/2 year prison sentence and Criminal Behaviour Order”.
“William Stephen Osu, 34, from Garth Denman, Bangor has been handed a prison sentence as a result of his involvement in a County Line supplying Class A drugs in Bangor,” the spokesperson added.
“Osu has also been handed a Criminal Behaviour Order prohibiting him from entering Bangor, Gwynedd for 10 years.”
