A 12-year-old boy from Llanidloes has raised over £1,000 for charity by climbing Cadair Idris.
Reuben Robinson climbed the 2,831 feet to the mountain’s summit to raise money for the charity CALM - campaign against living miserably. The charity support men’s mental health as well as works in suicide prevention.
Having lost his dad to suicide in 2020, men’s mental health is an issue "very close to Reuben’s heart".
When he spoke to the Cambrian News about how it felt to reach the mountain’s summit, Reuben said: “I was so happy. I didn’t expect I’d raise as much as I did. Most people who donated were family and friends, but some others put some massive donations in.
"It’s important to me to support CALM because this is something that isn’t spoken much about. We definitely need to raise more awareness about men’s mental health."
Reuben's mum Jo Messenger-Little said: “Reuben wants to raise awareness and erase the stigma, and of course he wanted to raise some money while he did it. He wasn’t expecting to raise as much as he did, so he’s absolutely buzzing at the moment.”
“He lost his dad to suicide in 2020, so it’s a topic that’s very close to his heart. He’s been reflecting on the stigma still attached to mental health, a lot of men don’t reach out. His dad’s friends had no clue his dad felt how he did.
“Climbing a mountain was quite symbolic, he’s had to navigate being a child whilst going through this immense grief. It was the pandemic too, so he went through all of that as well as losing his dad. It’s been a tough few years but I’m so proud of how he’s turned it into something positive.
“None of us trained for it, but he threw himself into it, he didn’t complain once. He went mountain biking the day after, I don’t know how, I couldn’t walk!
“He wanted to do a mountain that was a challenge, he wanted to challenge himself, and he definitely did that. There are parts where it is literally a climb up!
“I’m so proud of him, to go through a traumatic event like he has. It would be so easy to become really negative and never want to do anything. But he’s using his trauma to try and do good things.
“The amount he’s raised is absolutely amazing; it’s currently £1,040, but we’ve still got cash donations on the way. To raise over £1,000 though is amazing. We want to give a massive thank you to everyone who donated.
“I’m so proud of Reuben. He feels that if he can help at least one other person, that’s his mission.”