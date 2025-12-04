A Llanidloes man will stand trial next year after appearing in court to deny a charge of being in charge of a car while above the alcohol limit.
Colin Gledrie, of 17 Hafrenydd, Highgate Street, appeared before Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on 2 December.
The 67-year-old denied being in charge of a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit near Llanidloes on 17 November this year.
Gledrie will stand trial on the charge at Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on 2 February.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
