Aberystwyth Summer season continues at Aberystwyth Arts Centre with 10 performances of Brassed Off left.
Reviewer Adam Somerset shares his thoughts on the show, which has received standing ovations since it opened on 4 August.
He writes: "The mining village of Tonfardre is facing jeopardy over the possible closure of its pit. The owners are offering their workers a lure of up to £23,000 a head, a dilemma for the hard-pressed villagers.
"This play-with-music directed by Richard Cheshire provides scope to tap deeply into the brass band music tradition of Ceredigion. Faces like Ieuan Rhys and Phyllip Harries, both familiar in Aberystwyth and Pobol y Cwm, join local musicians including Lucy Edge, Grady Hassan, Erin Hassan, Katy John, Steffan Nicholas, Rose Gillison, Harvey Hassan and Aidan Hassan.
"Ioan Hefin is both band leader and the show’s musical director, and the musicians play their way thrillingly through numbers including Calon Lan, Yma o Hyd and Nessun Dorma.
"Behind the music, Paul Allen’s script mingles plot lines from across the generations. Local youngster Owen Jac Roberts plays Scott, Gillian Elisa and Sara Harris-Davies are marching miners’ wives, Seren Sandham Davies as Gloria and Geraint Rhys Edwards as Barry go through the ups and downs of love and the emotions span the range from desperation to joy. Joey Hickman’s Haydn plays a great trombone, but a new instrument costs £300 and Rachael Garnett’s Mandy, with four children in her care, is juggling coins to meet a £1.50 shortfall in the shopping bill.
"Other credits include lighting design Elanor Higgins, sound design Ellis Griffiths, costumes Llinos Griffiths Gough and Amy Barrett and Aberystwyth actors Caitlin Rees Roberts, Jenna Louise McNicholls Vale, Sonia Dobson, Theresa Jones and Julie McNicholls Vale.
"Something different then from the arts centre after Operation Julie in the year of the Eisteddfod. The first night audience gave a standing ovation."
Brassed Off continues at Aberystwyth Arts Centre until 26 August.