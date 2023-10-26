SIX New Quay lifeboat volunteers have been recognised for their bravery, courage and endeavour.
Last week RNLI’s Director of Lifesaving Operations, John Payne, awarded six New Quay RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew members with a Chairman’s Letter of Thanks, an RNLI gallantry award.
In November 2021, during Storm Arwen, the crew launched to answer a Mayday call from an ocean-going rowing boat in difficulty. One of the rowers had already been evacuated by a Coastguard rescue helicopter after suffering a head injury but the remaining crew found themselves semi-submerged in rough seas.
New Quay RNLI’s Coxswain Daniel Potter, full-time mechanic Bernie Davies, navigator Simon Rigby and crew members on the day Rees-Tom Jones, Dylan Price and Huw Williams all received the accolade for their seamanship, resilience, determination and courage in rescuing the three rowers.
New Quay RNLI’s Coxswain Daniel Potter said: “This was a very challenging rescue, and it’s one that I will always remember.
“I’m very proud of our crew who showed great determination and courage in saving the three ocean rowers.
“I’m not ashamed to say, there were tears on the lifeboat that day. The look on their faces when we reached them will stay with me for a very long time.”
Presenting the awards, RNLI’s Director of Lifesaving Operations, John Payne said: “It is a real honour to present these awards and give thanks to the crew involved for their bravery and endeavour in saving three Irish rowers in the middle of Storm Arwen nearly two years ago.”
Roger Couch, New Quay RNLI’s Lifeboat Operations Manager said, “We are so proud of all the crew, boat and shore crew and those behind the scenes, all volunteers who give up their time to train and save lives at sea.
“The RNLI is the charity that saves lives at sea with 238 lifeboat stations around the UK and Ireland, and this summer we received our new Shannon class all-weather lifeboat, the Roy Barker V. Donations for New Quay Lifeboat Station and our Shannon appeal to help with training are welcome here: https://rnli.org/support-us/give-money/give-to-a-special-appeal/new-quay-appeal.”