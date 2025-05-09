Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor’s new hair and beauty salon in Dolgellau is officially open.
The opening included a presentation from Vikki Millar, L'Oréal Colleges professional lead, on the partnership between the college and the world-famous beauty brand, and how it helps learners hone their skills and grow their careers.
Guests toured the state-of-the-art salon, had a free consultation, and received goodie bags including products, selfie ring lights and vouchers for hair and beauty treatments.
The salon was officially opened by Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor and Coleg Menai principal Dr Siôn Peters-Flynn.
A presentation from Emma Holmes, L'Oréal education consultant, who works closely with college staff and students followed.
Models had their styled by hair and beauty learners, and wore clothes from event sponsors Dolgellau boutique CoCo. Guests enjoyed canapés made in college by hospitality students.
Eifion Owen, Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor’s service industries manager, said: “We are all extremely pleased with the success of the hair and beauty salon launch in collaboration with L'Oreal.
“The facility has been refurbished to match the style and flexibility of one of the top salons in Manchester, which learners visited before Covid.
“We’re very grateful to L'Oréal for our ongoing collaboration which allows learners to develop their skills to the highest standards, and to CoCo clothing Dolgellau who kindly sponsored our event. Overall, the launch was a very successful and professional experience for all our learners and guests.”
The salon is open to the public for hair and beauty treatments.
To book an appointment, call 01341 424 922.
The salon is open Monday to Thursday, 1.30pm-3.45pm, Fridays 9.30am-11.45am and 1.30pm-3.45pm.
