A BREAKFAST club has been set up in Aberystwyth to support the armed forces community in north Ceredigion.
On Saturday, 19 November, Woody’s Lodge launched a breakfast club at Aberystwyth Town Football Club.
This much needed facility for the Armed Forces Community in the North of Ceredigion is warmly welcomed by Ceredigion County Council’s Armed Forces Champion Councillor Paul Hinge, himself a veteran.
Cllr Hinge said: “We have now had an indication from the new census figures how many veterans we have in Ceredigion.
“This facility run by Woody’s Lodge provides a regular meeting venue for the Armed Forces Community where they can have a chat, a bit of banter, a bite to eat and confidential advice if someone needs it.”
The breakfast clubs run on a Saturday morning between 9-30 and 12 midday on the first and third Saturday of each month and are funded by the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust grant via Ceredigion County Council.
Mick Leather from Woody’s Lodge, who facilitates the breakfast clubs, said: “We have a number of these Veteran’s Breakfast Clubs running throughout our operational area and they have proved to be very successful. We are indebted to the Armed Forces Covenant Trust for their support in us being able to run these clubs and we know from the work we do throughout the year how invaluable they are.”
If you would like to find out more about the breakfast clubs or need some friendly advice, please contact:
Michael Leather
Activities Officer
Woody’s Lodge
on 01559 361328 or 07717 406474