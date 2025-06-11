An Aberystwyth man has been held in custody charged with sexual assault and drug charges.
Gareth Edwards, of 34 Sunnymead, Bridge Street, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 9 June.
The 35-year-old - who was arrested following a public appeal by Dyfed-Powys Police - is charged with two counts of sexual assault in Penparcau on 15 May as well as being concerned in the production of 260 cannabis plants in Cardigan on 7 June.
Edwards is also charged with driving without insurance on 15 May in Aberystwyth.
No pleas were entered to any of the charges.
Edwards is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 11 July.
He was remanded in custody until that date.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.