The former head of Ceredigion Music Service is raising money for Bronglais Hospital – with a little help from his friends and fellow Village Idiots.
Geraint Evans was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in July 2022 and the treatment he receives from the hospital’s Leri Day Unit is inspiring him to give something back.
“The care is second to none,” Geraint explained.
“My treatment necessitated a stem cell transplant in February 2023, preceded by six months preparatory chemotherapy.
“Although myeloma is not curable, I am currently living life to the full. I can only attribute this to the dedicated staff at Leri and the expertise of the haematology team.
“I am raising funds to assist the unit with the acquisition of much-needed items, required in the delivery of such an essential service to all those living with cancer.”
Money will be raised through the reformation of local legendary band, The Village Idiots, and a group taking part in the Cardiff Half Marathon.
Geraint announced his retirement from Ceredigion Music Service in December 2022, but continues to play music the trombone and percussion. His former band, The Village Idiots, reunite on 28 September for a charity event at The View in Brynrodyn, Borth.
“The Village Idiots getting back together,” said Geraint.
“I think last time we played was about 15 years ago.
“There’s myself, Gareth Hughes, Den York, Dave Byers and Aidan Hassan.
“We were a charity band, and over the 25 years we were together we raised around £35,000 for different local causes.”
Lost the Plot will also play on the night.
Following that, 59-year-old Geraint and his group of family and friends will take part in the Cardiff Half Marathon.
“I’ve always run and I know a few people who wanted to do the half,” said Geraint.
“My daughter and step daughter are doing it. She’s coming from Kenya.
“The others are former music service colleagues, apart from Kevin Ashford, my neighbour. We’ve done the half together a few times.
“A huge thank you to them all for helping me raise as much money as possible. They are Gareth Kirby, Dan Edwards-Phillips, Gareth Lanagan, Kevin Ashford, Elinor Powell, Holly Hughes, my daughter Emily Evans and stepdaughter Gemma Cleave.”
All the money raised from both events will go to Leri.
Tickets for The Village Idiots night are available at https://shorturl.at/pnSyO.
Google ‘Geraint’s runners for Leri’ to donate to the Cardiff Half Marathon group.