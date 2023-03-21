'I’d love him to get out and give my mum a hug before she’s gone’: Charles Bronson’s brother has revealed new details about their relationship and his Aberystwyth mother’s ‘48 years of heartache.’
Mark Peterson, the youngest brother of the infamous inmate, appeared on a podcast to set the record straight and call for Bronson’s release after inaccurate stories were published by the national media.
The legendary prisoner – famed for his eccentric personality, successful art career and violent hostage takings – is also said to have a romantic connection to Aberystwyth, where his mother and brother live.
In a landmark ruling, the Parole Board for England and Wales is set to decide whether the long-serving inmate, aged 70, can be released following a two-day public hearing which concluded on 8 March. Three judges are set to give their verdict in a matter of weeks.
And, contrary to reports, Mark fully supports his brother’s bid for freedom despite no longer speaking with him due to a bitter feud between the pair.
Before Bronson cut his brother off - and told him he wished he’d die so he could p*** on his grave – Mark says it was always expected Bronson would join him in Ceredigion on his release.
But in the interview, the youngest sibling spoke of his fears that it would ‘end in tears’ with Bronson only being able to finally leave prison ‘in a box.’ He spoke of his mother and Llandbadarn Fawr resident Eira’s ‘48 years of heartache’ being separated from her son.
Bronson - who changed his second name to Salvador in honour of his artistic hero, Salvador Dali – is one of Britain’s most violent and longest serving prisoners and is also the focus of Aberystwyth folklore.
As legend has it, the first thing he intends to do on his release from prison is run naked down Constitution Hill.
But on ex-boxer Matt Legg’s YouTube channel, Mark made several stunning revelations.
He slammed a Daily Mirror journalist for printing a 'manipulated story' gleaned from a text message in which he expressly told him he didn’t want to be quoted. The inaccurate story, stating that Mark did not support his brother’s bid for freedom, has been replicated by a host of national newspapers.
He also addressed the controversy surrounding Bronson’s long lost son and photographer George Bamby – who played a central role in a recent Channel 4 documentary about his father’s road to freedom.
Mark, who served in the Royal Navy for 14 years, is the youngest sibling of the three Petersons – and still refers to Bronson by his birth name, Michael.
“I really do support him getting out,” Mark said in the interview, during which he occasionally fought back tears.
“I'd love him to come out and give my mum a hug. She's 93 this year and I don’t know how much longer she’s going to be around.
“She's not in the best of health and it would be lovely for them to spend some quality time together.
“She’s had 48 years of heartache.”
In 1974, Bronson was jailed for seven years and has since spent almost 50 years behind bars after being sentenced to a succession of other crimes while inside.
Bronson is currently serving a life sentence which was imposed in February 2000 for the offence of false imprisonment.
It is thought he is being held at maximum security HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire.
Bronson famously held 11 hostages in nine different sieges and often requested bizarre things in return for their release – such as a helicopter to Cuba and a cheese and pickle sandwich. Victims included other prisoners, staff, governors, doctors and, on one occasion, his own solicitor. But these often romanticised incidents, which captured the imagination of the British public, resulted in new sentences and his jailtime being substantially increased.
After growing up in Luton and moving to Ellesmere Port, the Peterson family moved to Aberystwyth – where Bronson spent time in his youth. His father, an ex-service man, ran the town’s Conservative Club for many years.
“I wish Michael (Bronson) had joined the Royal Marines like me and my brother because he would have gone down a different path,” Mark said.
“But he doesn’t like being told what to do. So, I could imagine him in basic training being ordered around by a gobby corporal and he would have ended up chinning him.”
Reflecting on when Bronson was first sent to prison, and his youth, Mark said: “My mum and dad hid it from me – I didn’t even know he was inside. They were telling me he was working away.
“Then I joined the navy, and I was down the Falklands in 1982. It was my 22nd birthday and I received a birthday card and a signed polaroid of (infamous twin gangsters from London) Ronnie and Reggie Kray - and Charlie, their older brother.
“And it just said, ‘god bless Mark, love Ron Kray.’
“My mates were like, ‘we’re not going to f*** about with you if you know the Krays’.”
Mark has spent most of his life at sea and spoke regretfully about the ‘major events’ he’d missed in his children’s lives – but also opportunities to support his brother.
“I didn’t do as much as I’d like to do,” he said. “I missed demonstrations (calling for Bronson’s release) and my kids growing up.
“You miss so much when you’re away at sea. But I was always there for him.”
But Mark’s relationship with his brother would take a turn for the worse, after a disagreement he had with one of Bronson’s former partners – who accused him of bullying her.
Years later, Bronson’s long lost son George Bamby Salvador would emerge and make himself known to the family – and, more importantly, the media. Despite Bronson’s insistence that Bamby was his own flesh and blood, his brother Mark has always maintained that the relationship is ‘dreamed up’ so that Bronson had access to Mr Bamby’s connections in the media.
He said that after Bronson tried to ‘fool’ the family into thinking Bamby was his biological son, including his elderly mother, Mark confronted him about it.
“There’s no chance of reconciliation between me and him,” he said.
“In a letter I had off him he was telling me I was interfering about Bamby – and he told me to keep my nose out of it and things because it was nothing to do with me.
“And I said, ‘well it is to do with me because you’re trying to con our mum into thinking she’s got a long-lost grandson.’”
Mark claims he has urged Mr Bamby to take a DNA test that he pays for and provides so he can finally prove to everyone he is truly Bronson’s son. But Mr Bamby allegedly blocked Mark on social media and produced his own DNA test, showing a 99.8 per cent match, which he revealed on ITV's This Morning. But Mark claimed in the interview it is ‘doctored.’
“If my brother rang me and said, ‘look we’re making this story up about George because of his connections but take no notice he’s not flesh and blood,’ I would have accepted that,” he said
“If you want to fool the authorities and Joe Public that’s fine, but not family – so it became my business.
“So, he rang me up and said, ‘keep out of it and I want nothing more to do with you.’
“Later I had a letter off him. It said, basically, ‘you’re no brother of mine anymore - do us all a favour and get cancer and die, so I can p*** on your grave.’
“There’s no going back from that. Even if he wrote to me or called me up and said, ‘I was out of order,’ I can’t forgive him for that.
“I wouldn’t say that to my worst enemy.
“And he slags me off in one of his books too. But it’s water off a duck’s back – I can hold my head high and say I’ve done nothing wrong.”
He was also critical of the Channel 4 documentary, entitled Bronson: Fit to be Free?, which he said should have been called ‘the George Bamby show.’
“They asked me and my mum to take part in it last May and we both declined and said no thank you we don’t want to be in it,” he said.
“But they’ve used footage of my mum when she said she didn’t want to be in it. So, I called up and complained.
“The documentary has not done him (Bronson) any favours. It's jeopardised his freedom.”
Regarding Bronson’s release from jail and the parole board hearing, he said: “I can’t see him getting released... he’ll have to go down the system first.
“He needs rehabilitation after 48 years in prison. He lives in a fantasy world.
“I’d love to see Charlie get out, but I think it will end in tears. I think he’ll end up coming out in a box.
“If not in a box, he’ll come out like Reg Kray did when he didn’t have long to live, and he was terminally ill.
“He’s caused them (the UK prison service) that much embarrassment over the years with his rooftop protests and that - he says himself that he’s been naughty, and he has.
“But he’s had some right beatings.”
He regaled listeners with a story about how he and his father had been called by Broadmoor prison bosses who appealed to them to come and talk Bronson down off the roof – where he’d been for a week, Mark said, causing significant damage.
As part of the deal to get him off the roof, Bronson was promised he could have a visit from Mark and their dad, as well as some food – which he wolfed down, Mark said.
But after they returned home, the family learned Bronson had been hospitalised after guards beat him.
“He had a right pasting and that’s not the only time, he’s had lots of good hidings,” Mark added.
“I know he’s dished them out and he’s deserved them sometimes, but they’ve given him some right beatings inside.”
But Mark insisted that for a long time his brother had been ‘trouble free’.
“He still spits his dummy out occasionally when he’s told something he doesn’t like,” he said. “But he’s happy doing his art and stuff.
“He’s got better and better over the years to be honest – his art work’s great.”
Mark said his house in Aberystwyth used to be like an art gallery with all Bronson’s work framed on the walls.
The family’s residency in the seaside town has always fueled rumours that Bronson is plotting a return to reconnect with his family if he is ever released.
Speaking about their mother, Mark said: “I go down to see my old dear every day to do her dinner.
“She can hardly walk now, bless her. But I take her out in the wheelchair, and she can scoot round the flat in her little buggy thing.
“She’s 92 now and she does get a bit confused sometimes. She’s on strong painkillers.”
In interviews with national media, Bronson’s ex-wife Irene Dunroe - whom he remains in touch with - has suggested he wants a quiet life by the sea when he is released, where he can continue his art career.
And Mark reinforced her claims in his interview, saying: “He’ll just want a quiet life to get on with his art (when he’s released).
“He could make a nice living from his art – but he'd probably give most of his money away though.
“When we were on track, me and him, I used to look after all his art, and he would sometimes ring me up and ask me to send a bit of art to a sick child.
“He's raised loads of money (for charity), thousands of pounds, so you can’t fault him on that side – he’s got a heart of gold.
“It’s such a shame at the waste of a talented life.”