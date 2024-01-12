BT has said it will ‘do what’s needed’ to help find a permanent fix for a sewage issue in bow Street.
After a damaged drain pipe led to raw sewage leaking out of the ground in Bow Street in the run up to the new year, BT Openreach told the Cambrian News it will ‘do what’s needed’ to help find a permanent fix to the problem.
Contractors working on behalf of the telephone company were carrying out work replacing a telegraph pole that had ‘come to the of its lifespan’ when the incident occurred, leading to allegations that the work being carried out led to the issue.
The Cambrian News contacted the company on Wednesday, 3 January.
At the time, they were unable to confirm whether work had been carried out in the area. Since then, the group have confirmed work was carried out in the area, and they are now investigating whether the work caused the damage to the sewage pipe.
A spokesperson for BT Openreach said: “We have located the pole [in Bow Street] and the issue was already in hand with another team as the job had been undertaken by our contractors. The job involved replacing a pole that had come to the end of its lifespan. The pole was removed and a new pole was put into the same exact spot.
“Checks are underway to establish if and how the work was responsible for the damage and to make sure we do what’s needed to support getting a permanent fix to the pipe in place.”
One resident witnessed the work being carried out, and claimed the damage occurred while the work was taking place.
They said: “Work had been carried out near the junction into Tregerddan estate, by the bus stop. I believe the work being carried out involved moving a telegraph pole, and in the process, part of the drain pipes were damaged.”
The local councillor for the area, Councillor Paul Hinge, was also told similar by the village’s residents.
He said: “What I’ve been told is the sewage system had been damaged after work was carried out in the area, and that workers were here trying to fix it during the new year period.”