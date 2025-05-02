Carnival Dolgellau will return for the second year on Saturday, 10 May.
The event will start at 11am and finish at 6pm.
Organisers say there will be a fun fair ride, parade, stilt walker, balloon modelling, face painting, hula hooping, ice cream, bouncy castles, vintage tractors, Dyfi Donkeys, food trucks and various stalls.
Also, for local residents who live within a six mile radius, local taxi firm Cader Cabs is offering taxis to Dolgellau for half price for locals to attend the carnival.
The carnival has been organised by Annabelle Roberts and Penny Hughes.