A limit on the number of black bags that will be collected from households, stopping a parental lifeline nappy collection, and stopping producing a calendar which tells residents when to put out which bins for collection are all proposals laid out in Ceredigion council’s draft budget in a bid to save cash.
Despite planning to hit residents with a 13.9 per cent increase in council tax, Ceredigion County Council is planning to make deep cuts in waste collection, while making further savings from trade waste and a review of household waste sites in the county.
The draft budget outlines the council wants to save £25,000 by “limiting the number of black bags collected at each household”.
The exact number for the new limit is not specified.
Proposals to “stop producing waste calendars” which are given to all residents at the beginning of the year will save £20,000.
Parents of babies and toddlers will also lose out on a dedicated nappy bin service in a bid to save £25,000.
The draft budget calls for the Absorbent Hygiene Products (AHP) Collection Service, which includes the collection of nappies and incontinence products, to be ceased from April.
They are currently collected every two weeks for those who applied to have the service.
Elsewhere the council will also look at the closure of one household waste site in the county and review opening hours of others to save £100,000.
There are currently four household waste sites in Ceredigion, in Aberystwyth, Cardigan, Lampeter and Llanarth.
It is not known which is planned to close at this stage.
The cost of buying black waste bags and green garden waste bags directly from the council is set to rise by 10 per cent and 11.1 per cent respectively, while the cost of trade waste bags is to rise by 93 per cent, with trade collection charges rising by 80 per cent.
Penparcau county councillor, Carl Worrall, said he has grave concerns over the proposals.
He said: "Fly-tipping is already a problem in Ceredigion.
"Add to that the fact that often, bags are not picked up and there is always rubbish left on the streets on collection day.
"People are already getting confused with the collection dates and this will make the problem worse.
"It will also lead to increase in rats in our towns and villages."