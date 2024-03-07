On World Book Day 2024, a new book was launched, written and created by Year 2 pupils in Ceredigion primary schools and the county’s three language centres.
The new book ‘Bant â Ni gyda Seren a Sbarc' was launched at Penrhyncoch Primary School on Thursday 7 March, with the other schools and centres attending virtually.
The book comprises seven chain stories that follow the main characters as they visit various places of importance in Ceredigion and learn all about local history, meeting many colourful and interesting characters along the way.
Full of humour, idioms and rhetorical devices, the aim of the project was to develop the pupils' linguistic skills, their digital proficiency, and their interaction, while also deepening their knowledge of their local area, all through the medium of Welsh.
S4C children’s television presenter Meleri Williams attended the launch to present part of the story to the pupils.
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Cabinet Member responsible for Schools, said: “It is great to see the young children working together to create something that is unique to Ceredigion. Well done to everyone who took part.”
All schools will receive a paper copy of the book, as well as the opportunity to read the e-book online.