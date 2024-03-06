A nine year old Capel Bangor boy has finished a week long running challenge honouring the memory of his late brother.
Cai Jones and his 16 year old brother Tomi lost their brother Ned in a car crash eight years ago.
At the time Ned was only five-years-old and would have turned 13 on 2 March this year.
Determined to honour their brother and celebrate his memory, the two brothers decided to both take on running challenges to mark his birthday.
Cai’s challenge saw him take on 13 miles across a week, one mile for every year old Ned would have been. He set off on Saturday 24 February so that he could finish challenge in Aberystwyth March 2, Ned’s birthday.
But Cai didn’t finish the challenge alone. Having inspired others from his school, he was joined by his friends for the final mile. About 25 children set off from Aberystwyth bandstand at 1:45 pm, running along the promenade and back to celebrate with tea and cakes.
Cai’s mum, Sharon Jones, said he was ‘determined’ the whole way through the challenge.
Sharon said: “Cai’s really loved doing the challenge. Everyday he’s been up and ready, whatever the weather, he’s been determined.
“The last mile where all of his friends turned up was the icing on the cake, I counted about 25 children altogether.”
She also said Cai already has plans to take on a bigger challenge next year for his brother’s birthday, and has no plans of stopping there either.
Sharon said: “Cai wants to do another challenge next year, he’s even said he wants to do it every year until Ned’s 30th birthday.”
Cai’s 16 year old brother, Tomi, will be taking on his own challenge in honour of his brother later this year. Tomi plans to run in the Aberystwyth 10k as a senior for the first time in his life.
Tomi is no stranger to long distance running, having taken part in a variety of 5k competitions as a member of Aberystwyth Athletics club, but this will be the first time he runs 10k in a competition.
The brothers set up a JustGiving page to raise money for the air ambulance. They set a target of £1,300, but, only a month after launching the page, they’ve raised £2,282.
If you would like to donate, you can find the fundraiser here: Crowdfunding for air ambulance or by searching ‘sharon marie jones’ on the website.