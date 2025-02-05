An Independent Cultural Review into Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) found “a large majority of staff and former staff described MAWWFRS as an 'operational boys club,' where personal connections with senior leaders fostered favouritism and nepotism” and that “high levels of bullying and harassment, a fear of retaliation and ostracisation hampering confidence in reporting, and a lack of confidence in action from senior leaders, reflect a bullying culture at MAWWFRS.”