Bullying and harassment are ‘widespread’ at Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, an independent review has found, with a large majority of staff describing the service as an 'operational boys club.’
An Independent Cultural Review into Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) found “a large majority of staff and former staff described MAWWFRS as an 'operational boys club,' where personal connections with senior leaders fostered favouritism and nepotism” and that “high levels of bullying and harassment, a fear of retaliation and ostracisation hampering confidence in reporting, and a lack of confidence in action from senior leaders, reflect a bullying culture at MAWWFRS.”
The review found that bullying and harassment are “widespread in MAWWFRS”, with nearly half (47 per cent) of survey respondents reporting personal experiences since June 2021, and more than half (54 per cent) having witnessed such behaviours.
One in five survey respondents had experienced discrimination, and 10 per cent of female survey respondents reported experiencing sexual harassment
“Disciplinary procedures were perceived as unprofessional, not impartial, not confidential, unfair and ineffective,” the review found.
The review found that staff and former staff engagement “suggests there is no clear consensus about whether the service’s culture has improved or not since June 2021.”
The review found that senior staff were significantly more positive than junior staff about MAWWFRS's current culture and prospects for future cultural improvements, with the “aspects of culture most frequently reported by current and former staff as having deteriorated related to the transparency, conduct and communication of senior leaders.”
“A lack of accountability was prevalent throughout MAWWFRS, leading to a sense of betrayal and resentment, though trade union relationships had shown improvement,” the review report said.
“Survey respondents were most likely to describe the leadership style at MAWWFRS as hierarchical, followed by controlling and unapproachable, with communication highlighted as a significant cultural weakness.
“Staff and former staff described a culture of avoidance that was viewed as blocking positive change
“A widespread resistance to change was seen as a significant barrier to cultural improvement.”
The review found that MAWWFRS’s workforce “is not diverse” and “does not reflect the diversity of the local populations it serves.”
The review said that MAWWFRS “must undergo transformative reforms, modernising its culture and structure to align with contemporary public safety priorities, addressing systemic issues, and rebuilding trust through decisive, bold and inclusive action.”
Mid and West Wales Chief Fire Officer Roger Thomas KFSM, accepting the findings and recommendations of the review, “apologised unreservedly to any of my colleagues who have been subject to bullying, harassment or discrimination in any form.”
“This is wholly unacceptable and does not align with the values and behaviours that we espouse or endorse as a Service,” he said.
“Whilst we have evidently made progress to address these issues it is equally clear that we need to do more to ensure that our staff feel safe, supported and valued.
“This review now provides us with clear recommendations to guide future improvements in our culture and diversity.”