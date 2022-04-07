Bumper cheque to support Ceredigion families

A CEREDIGION charity is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a bumper grant from the National Lottery.

Lampeter-based Home Start Ceredigion has received a grant worth £500,000 over the next five years to continue the work it does supporting families in the area.

Home-Start is a local community network of trained volunteers and expert support helping families with young children through their challenging times.

Sharon Morris who has been the Manager of Home-Start Ceredigion for the last 20 years said: “The organisation has been through many highs and lows, but the dedication of all involved has been the driving force to keep us determined to keep the service up and running to offer the support to the families that need us."

She added: "My journey with Home-Start began about 25 years ago when I became a volunteer. The last 20 years as a manager have seen my vision for the scheme surpass itself to maximise capacity to support more families and make an impact on the lives of families throughout Ceredigion."

Ben Lake MP paid a visit to Home-Start Ceredigion at their headquarters in Lampeter to congratulate Sharon Morris and the team on their fantastic achievement.

Mr Lake said: "Home-Start Ceredigion has been invaluable to generations of young families in Ceredigion. To be celebrating 30 years of service is testament to the dedication and commitment of Sharon and her team, and the organisation’s fantastic network of volunteers.