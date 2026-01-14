The 2027 National Eisteddfod will visit Glantwymyn.
At a public meeting on 13 January it was announced that the 2027 catchment area will extend north as far as the Mawddach river, meaning south Meirionnydd – including Dolgellau, Bala, Tywyn, Aberdyfi and Abermaw – will be part of the Eisteddfod area.
Gwynedd Council welcomed the news that the south of the county will be part of the Eisteddfod, when it visits the Glantwymyn area.
This is the first time an area of Gwynedd has been part of the catchment area of a National Eisteddfod being held in another county. People are already looking forward to the cultural, social and economic boost the festival brings. The last time it visited south Gwynedd was 2009.
Council leader Nia Jeffreys said: “We wish our neighbours over Pont ar Ddyfi well as they plan for the Eisteddfod. August 2027 may feel like a long way off, but we know from experience with the 2023 Llŷn and Eifionydd Eisteddfod that this time will fly by. Without a doubt, the preparations and activities during the build-up will create a real buzz in the area.
“The local planning committees will start announcing their plans soon and I'm sure the people of south Meirionnydd will be keen to contribute their time, enthusiasm and experience to help make it an Eisteddfod to remember.
“I know that the communities of south Meirionnydd will show their support and enthusiasm for having this unique national event on their doorstep, and that local people will be looking forward to welcoming competitors and visitors from all over Wales and beyond. As we have seen in Llŷn and Eifionydd, the influence and benefits of the festival will be felt across the area for years to come.”
The Eisteddfod will run from 31 July-7 August 2027. To join the team, visit www.eisteddfod.cymru.
