Aberystwyth publican receives CAMRA award

THE landlord of an Aberystwyth pub has received a certificate after local beer-lovers named his watering hole as the best in the region.

The Ship and Castle in Aberystwyth has been selected as Bae Ceredigion Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) pub of the year 2022.

A presentation was held at the public house by CAMRA on Thursday when landlord Ian Blair was presented with a certificate.

“The Ship and Castle has been well-known as Aberystwyth’s real ale flagship for many years and it is a must-visit pub for local people and visitors,” said Bae Ceredigion Chair Mary Galliers. “The range of cask ale demonstrates landlord Ian Blair’s commitment to sourcing beer from a many different British breweries, some of which are never available elsewhere locally. The Ship and Castle is a welcoming and comfortable pub where people relax and stay awhile to enjoy a top-notch pint or two.”

Accepting the award Ian Blair said: “It's been a tough couple of years for the pub industry.

“It's almost been a bit of a reset. It's allowed us all to realise the importance of a pub in this community and realise how much we need this social experience with one another.

“I'd like to accept the award very much for my local community. For people who come here week in week out.

“It's also poignant this week. It was my father's funeral yesterday.

“And my dad was a regular here on a Thursday and Friday nights and rugby international weekends.

“He’d been coming here for the 17 years I've been here.

“So have his two brothers and before that his father. Our family have been coming here probably since the 1930s.

“It feels very special to have this today and very special as I know my father would be extremely extremely proud."

CAMRA judges noted the “five pump platter” which allows drinkers to sample a third pint measure of each of the five cask ales, and the range of keg beer and draught cider. The pub hosts occasional live music nights and has traditionally held an annual beer festival. It is also a very popular spot in which to watch Wales’s rugby matches in a happy and relaxed atmosphere.

The runner-up was the Bottle & Barrel, Aberystwyth and the other finalist was the Dovey Valley Hotel, Cemmaes Road.

The huge choice of quality cask, keg and bottled beers impressed the pub of the year judges at runner-up pub, the Bottle & Barrel. Many of the beers sold here are produced in Wales and the range is promoted on a screen behind the bar. Owner Zac Marsden has a passion for seeking out new and unusual beers and his friendly, knowledgeable team will chat through the different styles and offer tasters. A beer flight lets customers order smaller measures of four of the draught beers and the onsite bottle shop sells a huge range of beer and cider to drink on the premises or takeaway. The décor is contemporary with an attractive slated bar front, a choice of seating from armchairs to high stools, and a small rear courtyard. Regular events include “meet the brewer”, “tap takeovers” and food and beer matching nights when local businesses supply the food.