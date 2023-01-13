Accommodation providers in the Cambrian Mountains have embraced the brand idea of an Area of Astounding Natural Beauty as part of their own marketing and promotion for 2023.
The brand idea was created in 2021/22 during a period of community-based consultation between local individuals, businesses and community groups and captures the essence of the Cambrian Mountains of Wales.
It forms part of The Spirit of the Cambrian Mountains: A guide to Branding and Marketing document created by Roger Pride of Heavenly, previously director of marketing at the Wales Tourist Board, who was commissioned by the Cambrian Mountains Initiative CIC in 2021 to undertake the branding exercise.
It is now hoped that the brand idea will be of benefit to all communities and businesses in the Cambrian Mountains and that they promote the concept of Astounding as much as possible.
“It’s important to be different and having this fresh ‘brand idea’ is something we want to make the most of,” said Menna Lewis Griffiths of Cambrian Mountains Glamping and Camping in Llanddewi Brefi.
“We love the fact that this brand idea is something you can trust and believe in as the Cambrian Mountains really is and astounding place to live and work in, “ added Tanya and Duncan from Cambrian Escapes in Cilycwm, Carmarthenshire.
“When we take guests out on the mountain bikes they often say ‘wow’ when they see the landscape. The Cambrian Mountains encapsulates wow and astounding at the same time,” said Phill of Mountain Bike Wales based at The Lodge, Staylittle, Powys.
“Whether it’s astounding trails or astounding views, astounding local produce or astounding people and communities, the brand idea suits this part of Wales perfectly,” said Dafydd Wyn Morgan, projects manager at the Cambrian Mountains Initiative.
“It was a pleasure working with all the communities to agree on this brand idea and we are already seeing many accommodation providers using it alongside our brand logo on websites and leaflets,” Dafydd added.