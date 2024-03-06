TWO Llanidloes chefs travelled to Downing Street to help mark St David’s Day with a special reception.
Apprentice chefs from Chartists 1770 at The Trewythen, Llanidloes, Rosie Koffer and Gabbi Wilson, joined a larger team to cook up a celebratory taste of Wales.
The savoury canapes were mini whipped Pembrokeshire potato and shepherd’s pie, Welsh rarebit served on onion bread with local beetroot chutney, crab palmier with flaked white crab, charred sweetcorn and caper berries, bruschetta, goat’s cheese, pickled pear, candied walnut and honey and Glamorgan bon bon, leek, smoked paprika and wild garlic mayo.
CAW president Arwyn Watkins, OBE, executive chairman of Cambrian Training Company and Trailhead Fine Foods based in Welshpool and Chartists 1770 at The Trewythen, was one of the invited guests.
“It was a real pleasure to attend the reception as a guest on this occasion and the feedback from the fellow guests about the canapes, wine and water was very positive,” he said.
“As Wales is preparing to host the Worldchefs Congress & Expo at ICC Wales in 2026, I took the opportunity to spread the great news whilst networking with guests, including Secretary of State for Wales David T. C. Davies and found the opportunity to be extremely beneficial.”