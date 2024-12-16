Ceredigion has celebrated exceptional contributions and achievements of businesses, community projects, and individuals across the county at a new awards ceremony.
The inaugural Gwobrau Caru Ceredigion Awards 2024 were held on 12 December.
Organised by Cynnal y Cardi under the Caru Ceredigion banner, over 130 applications were received for the awards, with 36 finalists featuring across 12 categories. The event was a night of celebration and recognition, which saw county councillors, officials, representatives from across the business world and community groups honour the exceptional efforts and accomplishments within the county.
The trophies for the evening were created by Coleg Ceredigion furniture students, along with Lampeter blacksmith Alec Page.
Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion’s Cabinet Member for Economy, said: “The awards reiterate how we have worked together to ensure strong and sustainable economic growth for Ceredigion, created and shared by all. It was a pleasure to witness the outstanding contributions and achievements of all our winners, and those shortlisted.
“The evening was a celebration of the exceptional work that takes place in businesses and communities across Ceredigion, and to help develop an ambitious, resilient and unique society where generations can see a clear future for themselves. Finally, I would like to thank everyone involved in the event for making it a memorable celebration.”
One of the highlights of the ceremony was the presentation of the Caru Ceredigion Award, which went to Sion Jones, Cigydd Sion Jones Butcher, and was the overall winner across the various categories.
The company displayed an ethos of offering local produce of the highest quality to every single customer, with Sion having over 10 years of experience in the industry.
His vision is to establish the business as a cornerstone for the community. He is known for quality, trust, and sustainability, making him a deserving winner to cap off what was a memorable night.
Caru Ceredigion Awards
Winners and shortlisted entries
Community Innovation Award
Winner: Dyfodol Ni
Shortlisted: Academy for Rural Health and Social Care (Coleg Ceredigion)
Shortlisted: Ceredigion Catalysts for Care
Business Innovation Award
Winner: Chuckling Goat
Shortlisted: Delineate
Shortlisted: Needle Rock | Remarkable Upholstery
Apprentice of the Year Award
Winner: Jason Vale (Needle Rock | Remarkable Upholstery)
Shortlisted: Asha Vernon (Area 43)
Shortlisted: Iestyn Rees-Greaves (Cyngor Sir Ceredigion County Council)
ARFOR Award
Winner: ArloesiAber/AberInnovation
Shortlisted: Madarch Tŷ Cynan Mushrooms
Shortlisted: Theatr Felinfach
Agri-Food Award
Winner: Watson & Pratt’s
Shortlisted: Llaeth Teulu Jenkins Family Milk
Shortlisted: Welshhomestead Smokery
Caru Ceredigion Inspiration Award
Winner: HAHAV Ceredigion
Shortlisted: Cerflun Cymunedol Cranogwen Community Monument
Shortlisted: Gill Evans
Community Business of the Year Awards
Winner: Area 43
Shortlisted: Hwb Cymunedol Borth Community Hub
Shortlisted: Yma
Young Entrepreneur Award
Winner: Sion Jones, Cigydd Sion Jones Butcher
Shortlisted: Bryn McGilligan Oliver (BMO Coaching)
Shortlisted: Sara Griffith (Sara Lleucu)
Discover Ceredigion Award
Winner: SeaMôr Dolphin Watching
Shortlisted: Fferm Bargoed Farm
Shortlisted: West Wales Holiday Cottages
Community/Smaller Event of the Year Award
Winner: Gŵyl Grefft Cymru - Craft Festival Wales
Shortlisted: Gŵyl Comedi Aberystwyth Comedy Festival
Shortlisted: Lleisiau Eraill Aberteifi – Other Voices Cardigan
Large Event of the Year Award
Winner: JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion
Shortlisted: Gŵyl Fwyd Llanbed - Lampeter Food Festival
Shortlisted: Digwyddiad Glaswellt a Thail Cynaliadwy 2024 – The Sustainable Grass and Muck Event 2024
Ceredigion Worldwide Award
Winner: Aber Instruments
Shortlisted: Delineate
Shortlisted: Gwasg Gomer