Cllr James Gibson-Watt, Leader of Powys County Council and Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council said: “While the newly released data is mainly for technical use, it’s another step in tackling broadband gaps across Mid Wales. Reliable, high-speed internet is essential for businesses and communities, and we encourage residents to check if they can benefit from gigabit broadband support. Registering interest now helps secure future investment and ensures Mid Wales is not left behind.”