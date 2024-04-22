A business breakfast is to be held in Lampeter aimed at looking at ways to promote Ceredigion at this year’s Royal Welsh Show.
The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) is to hold a business breakfast on 3 May to promote opportunities for Ceredigion based businesses and organisations at the 2024 Royal Welsh Show, with Ceredigion being the host county.
This event at University of Wales Trinity Saint David, Lampeter will be an opportunity for businesses in and around Ceredigion to make new connections with partners, suppliers and potential clients.
The breakfast will also be a chance to learn more about how businesses can get involved and work with the RWAS during Ceredigion’s year as the show’s feature county.
Attendees will hear from key RWAS officeholders, including chief executive Aled Rhys Jones, about the upcoming show, the charitable aims and objectives of the RWAS and the various sponsorship packages and retail opportunities available.
The event is free to attend and will take place in the Lloyd Thomas Dining Hall, University of Wales Trinity Saint David, Lampeter Campus, from 9am to midday. Light breakfast refreshments will be included.