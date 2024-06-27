The Countryside Alliance held its annual ‘Rural Oscars’ awards ceremony at the House of Lords, where several rural businesses were crowned national champions.
Three Welsh businesses received awards in their respective categories, with Bargoed Farm in Ceredigion being highly commended in the rural enterprise category.
The Countryside Alliance Awards – now in their 17th year – recognise rural businesses who go the extra mile within their communities, supporting the local economy and championing local goods and services.
Thousands of nominations from around the country were whittled down via a public vote.
The final awards ceremony was held on Tuesday 25 June at the House of Lords.
On Bargoed Farm, the esteemed judging panel said: “The Thomas family are a force of nature with a vision to provide sustainable farming and tourism while supporting their local community. With the (renewable) energy to keep diversifying, there is nothing this couple can’t or won’t do to drive this rural enterprise forward.”
Sarah Lee, Director of Policy for the Countryside Alliance, said: "This important ceremony was about celebrating the hard work of all those behind rural businesses who are so obviously passionate about providing quality goods, services, and employment in our precious countryside.”