AN HR specialist is calling on Ceredigion businesses to join her pledge and provide paid time off for breast screenings.
Julie Grabham of Lampeter-based JG HR Solutions, was diagnosed with grade 2 breast cancer in November 2022.
The cancer was detected through a routine screening appointment.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, which is the most common cancer in the UK, and Julie is urging Ceredigion businesses to join her pledge.
Being an HR professional, Julie was aware that there is no UK legislation to give any time off for employees to attend these vital appointments.
During her treatment, Julie decided to take a positive out of her journey and become a champion for cancer support in the workplace.
Quite simply, the #jghrpledge allows businesses of any size in the UK to sign up for free and commit to giving paid time off for routine breast screenings.
Julie said: “If I as a woman who has gone through cancer can get more businesses to support me, then maybe we can change legislation and help save more lives”.
Julie is urging Ceredigion businesses to contact her by emailing [email protected] and join the pledge and in return companies will receive a certificate of participation.