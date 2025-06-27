Community choirs from Wales will unite in song at Aberystwyth Bandstand on 19 July at 11.30am and 2pm to raise money for WATERAID.
The charity provides clean drinking water and sanitation to communities throughout the world.
This event is free, with donations to WATERAID requested.
Ceredigion-based choir leader and event organiser Susie Ennals said: "Sing for Water has raised over £l.3m since it was initiated by composer Helen Chadwick just over 20 years ago.
"Our local choirs raised over £6,000 at last year's event and I'm grateful for such excellent support.
“I hope everyone enjoys our singing and helps us raise even more money for WATERAID to provide clean water, hygiene and sanitation in some of the world's poorest communities."
