Ceredigion companies have scooped a host of industry awards at a packed Brangwyn hall in Swansea.
The National Wedding Awards celebrated the very best wedding suppliers and services in Wales, with several Ceredigion businesses coming out on top.
Huw and Nia Bates of Seren Celebrants won the Best Celebrants or Planners category throughout Wales.
“We were over the moon, not to mention surprised! to be presented with the award after only 2 years in business. We are so grateful to each and every one of our couples who took time out to vote for us and can’t wait to continue creating one of a kind ceremonies for future couples” said Nia.
Other mid Wales regional winners included Lowri Steffan of Stiwdio dots, who won the Best Wedding Venue Stylists category, Clive’s Continental Menswear of Aberystwyth & Builth, won the Best Menswear category and Claire Lloyd Hair Studio of Aberystwyth, who won the Best Wedding Hair Stylist category.
Other Ceredigion based regional winners include Llandysul-based cellist Nerys Clark who won the Best Wedding Musical Act and huge congratulations also to Euryd Jones of Ceir y Cardi in Ffosyffin who won the Best Wedding Transport category.
Lowri Steffan said: “It fills me with great pride that so many businesses from this corner of the country have done so well at the National Wedding Awards again this year.
“We all love the industry we’re involved in, but it’s no secret that it can be hugely challenging with long hours and a lot of travelling involved! To be able to get together to celebrate our collective successes like this, is wonderful.”
Claire Lloyd said: “It was such an incredible night I loved the Bridgerton theme! The Welsh Wedding Awards did an incredible job. Thank you so much to all my beautiful brides for voting for me. I'm so grateful.”
The Welsh National Wedding Awards, now in its 14th year, was opened by awards founder Jessica Rice, of JR Events Group: "Having hosted the WNWA's for 14 years, we are passionate about shining a light on the industry, recognising and celebrating suppliers from every corner of Wales, many of who work incredibly long hours, passionately providing incredible services for a day that will be one of the most special in a couples lives together."
This year’s event was hosted by Matt Johnson, who said: "I had such a lovely evening hosting the awards.”