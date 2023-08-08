A host of Ceredigion food producers have come out on top with one, two and three-star ratings at the Great Taste Awards 2023.
The winners of Great Taste Awards were announced on Monday, 31 July, with more than 14,000 products from 109 countries assessed.
Ceredigion food producers put their food to the test and 24 businesses received either one, two or three stars for their products.
Fifteen of those food producers have received technical support from Food Centre Wales, a dedicated food technology centre offering advice, technical services and training to business start-ups, SMEs and existing food manufacturers.
Great Taste splits entries into one, two and three-star products; the latter described as ‘exquisite’ and ‘extraordinarily tasty’.
Caws Teifi Cheese received three stars for its Gwyn Bach, two stars for its Celtic Promise and for its Teifi Mature.
Ceri Valley Orchards gained two stars for their Blackcurrant Cider Vinegar and Mantle Brewery’s Continental Drifter also received two stars.
Ceredigion food producers received a total of 19 one-star ratings. The full results can be found on the Great Taste Awards website at greattasteawards.co.uk/results
Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council cabinet member for economy and regeneration, said: “This is excellent news for our food producers here in Ceredigion.
“It’s fantastic to see so much quality produce being recognised, many of which have used the Food Centre Wales facilities at Horeb to develop and fine tune their product for the consumer market.
“Congratulations to everyone who gained this recognition and to food businesses who need to develop their product, contact Food Centre Wales.”