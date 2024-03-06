A TEIFI Valley wool shop that has only been trading for five months has been forced to find larger premises due to demand.
The Welsh Wool Shop started trading in October last year in a small unit by the clock tower in Newcastle Emlyn.
It has needed to expand already to larger premises across the road, in the Market Square after it’s resounding success in the town.
The shop is owned by Alex and Sascha Docwra who have a small sheep farm near Drefach Felindre.
The new shop opened its doors 28 February, which coincided with the farmers protest at the Senedd and the owners say this highlighted the fact that the Welsh Govt’s SFS scheme has ripples beyond direct farming to industries such as the wool crafting industry which is worth over 100million in the UK.
The shop sells only Welsh wools and woollen goods made in Wales, and supports over 40 local producers and makers.
Alex and Sasha said: “We carry yarns from lace weight to chunky and everything in between with natural colours and in beautiful hand dyed colours too. You will also find a large range of Welsh blankets from local mills, quality real wool knitwear and a range of woollen gifts.
“We want to keep this very important local industry alive in the area, and by supporting local sheep farmers, local mills, hand dyers and crafters we can bring the traditional skills of working with wool to the town again.
“There will be regular crafting demonstrations in the shop including spinning and weaving by Sascha.
“Our new premises means we can now hold regular workshops teaching skills such as spinning, weaving, felting, knitting and crochet with real Welsh wool. The new workshop area is also available to hire for people wishing to hold their own groups in Newcastle Emlyn.
“It's great to have a good news story for a business in Newcastle Emlyn, and The Welsh Wool Shop has been said to be a real asset to the town. “
You can find the Welsh wool shop at 3 Royal Oak Mews, Market Square, Newcastle Emlyn or online www.witsendflock.co.uk