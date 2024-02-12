CONCERNS have been raised over the future of one Ceredigion's largest private employers.
Around 100 jobs could be lost in Felinfach if Sensient closes its factory after its owners announced plans for a restructure in a bid to make savings of around £8 million.
The company, which develops food flavours and colours at its Aeron Valley site, has announced a 'portfolio optimization' plan which would see it close the Felinfach site as well as a sales office in Spain.
Reacting to the news, Ceredigion MS Elin Jones, said: It’s terrible news for the workers and local Dyffryn Aeron economy if Sensient is to shut down at the end of the year.
"It’s one of the biggest private sector businesses in Ceredigion.
"I’ll be contacting the Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, immediately to get the Welsh Government to intervene with the company to see if any support can be offered to persuade Sensient to stay and invest in Ceredigion. I hope that Government, council and the company can work together to save this plant."
Ceredigion MP, Ben Lake, added: ““It would be a devastating blow to workers and the local economy if Sensient were to close its Felinfach site.
“Very little information has been made available about the company’s reasons for contemplating the closure of the site, but I am pursuing an urgent meeting with the company to understand whether any Government support could be offered to keep the site in operation. It is such an important employer in the Aeron Valley that we must exhaust every possible avenue to convince the company to reconsider its plans.”
The American company said in a statement: "On 8 February 2024, a portfolio optimization plan was announced to optimize some production facilities and improve efficiency.
"As part of the plan the company is considering the possibility of closing the manufacturing facility in Felinfach in Wales, the possibility of closing the sales office in Granada, Spain, and the possibility of centralizing and eliminating some sales jobs and administrative."