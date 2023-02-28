The standard of work of two construction companies from Meirionnydd has been recognised as part of a regional awards.
Work by N Roden and Son and M L Evans (Darowen) Ltd were nominated by Cyngor Gwynedd’s Building Control Service for the quality of their work.
Following a two-year delay due to the pandemic, the council’s Building Control Service was pleased to present the North Wales LABC Construction Excellence awards to local companies for the quality of their work.
Martin Evans, manager of Cyngor Gwynedd’s Building Control Service said: “Recognising quality work is very important to us as a Building Control Service. After the pandemic, we were keen to resume the work of celebrating the successes of Gwynedd’s builders.
“It is great to be able to highlight quality work from construction companies that are local to us here in Gwynedd.
“Work on the two projects nominated for the North Wales LABC Construction Excellence award was extremely high and it is wonderful that both companies have been awarded. Congratulations to the winners.”
A North Wales LABC Construction Excellence certificate was presented to the N Roden and Son company from Arthog, near Dolgellau, for the construction of a contemporary dwelling house in Llandanwg near Harlech.
In addition, the same award was presented to construction company M L Evans (Darowen) Ltd for their work in converting outbuildings into two dwellings in Llwyngwril.
The council’s Building Control Service offers advice to members of the public and builders to ensure that any developments comply with relevant requirements and are maintained to a standard.
Building regulation approval is generally required for most building work, including the constructing a new building, or changing the use of a building, extending or altering a building, including loft conversions and garages, window and door replacement, internal structural alterations, such as the removal of a load-bearing wall or partition, installing some heating appliances, underpinning foundations and installing or altering most electrical circuits within buildings.