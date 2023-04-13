Cllr Matthew Vaux, Cabinet Member for Partnerships, Housing, Legal and Governance and Public Protection, said: “iEnergy Limited’s use of our logo gives the impression to Ceredigion residents who have seen this advert on Facebook that the Council has endorsed their company, which is not the case. We have not given the company permission to use our logo and we do not endorse the services they offer. If the company continues to use our logo, we will take appropriate legal action against them.”